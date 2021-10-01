‘Hitler, Like Gloria Steinem, Supported Abortion,’ Tucker Carlson Says In Response to Her Claim Abortion Bans Are Step Before Fascism

Tucker Carlson rebuked Gloria Steinem for her remarks that restricting abortion access has been a stepping stone to fascism in the past. “Hitler, like Gloria Steinem, supported abortions,” he said.

The monologue began by Carlson ranting about organizations using the inclusive term pregnant people instead of pregnant women.

“You thought you were a woman, now you’re a — according to The Lancet — a body with a vagina,” he said, referring to a recent article in the medical journal that prompted an apology from the editor. “Try to imagine a more dehumanizing phrase than that, it’s probably not possible to imagine it.”

Carlson then went on to slam Steinem for her comments at the House Oversight hearing on Thursday.

“For 50 years, Steinem has been — as she describes it — defending women,” Carlson said. “In the 70s, she wrote a piece for Cosmopolitan Magazine entitled ‘If Men could Menstruate.’ And then she was constantly reminding us and this is a quote, if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.”

“Oh but now men can get pregnant,” Carlson continued. “So the script has changed a little bit. Here was Gloria Steinem who we should note is now a cat meowing, telling us that absolutely anybody can get pregnant and therefore anybody can get an abortion.”

Carlson then played a clip of Steinem’s testimony in which she argued that Texas’ restrictive abortion law “is not only a local issue or a women’s issue, it’s a step against democracy.”

“Remember when Hitler was elected, and he was elected, his very first official act was to padlock the family planning clinics and declare abortions a crime against the states,” she said. “Mussolini did exactly the same thing. Because they knew that controlling reproduction and nationalizing women’s bodies is the first step… in an all-controlling state.”

A Nazi-era law that shadowed Germany for more than half a century prohibited doctors from sharing information about abortion services.

Carlson, however, took issue with Steinem’s statement, arguing that she was trying to rewrite history.

“Turns out Gloria Steinem was always pretty dumb but back when she was 35, nobody noticed,” Carlson said. “But rewriting history? Can’t let you do that, sorry, you’re not Wikipedia.”

“Actually, Adolf Hitler was an enthusiastic eugenicist just like Margaret Sanger who founded Planned Parenthood, he encouraged abortion,” he said. Carlson later added, “Hitler, like Gloria Steinem, supported abortion, not just as a matter of physical economy, but as a way to keep women working and contributing to the economy.”

In regards to economic contributions, Carlson remarked: “Oh, does that sound familiar? So once again, the goal is to reduce women to wage slaves. It is more virtuous to work at JP Morgan than it is to be a mother, that’s what they’re telling you.”

Watch above, via Fox News

