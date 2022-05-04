TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb fawned on Wednesday over an American citizen who represented Communist Chinese regimen the Beijing Olympics earlier this year.

“With the breakout star of the winter Olympics. Her name’s Eileen Gu. The teen phenom racked up several gold medals on the slopes,” said Kotb. “She’s been juggling her newfound fame with competitions, college on the horizon and a stunning appearance at this week’s fashion’s biggest night.”

Showing highlights from the Olympics, Kotb narrated:

This is what February looked for for 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu. Golden. The American born teen who grew up in California won not one, not two but three Olympic medals for Team China, honoring her mother’s home country on the international stage. The golds in big air and half pipe make Eileen the youngest freestyle champion in Olympic history and the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single winter Olympics. she used her podium finishes as a platform to cheer on the next generation of young women in her sport. … Since Beijing she’s gone from smashing records in historic fashion to becoming a fashion icon. making a name for herself as one of the faces of luxury brands louis Vuitton and Tiffanys. rocking both on the red carpet at fashion’s famous first Monday in May, the Met Gala.

The Olympics were held in Beijing despite China’s documented genocide of Uyghur Muslims. Kotb did not mention the genocide or press Gu on why she competed for the country oppressing that minority and other minorities.

“You did make a decision to compete for China. And I was just wondering the thought process. I know that wasn’t an easy decision,” said Kotb. “I know it came with backlash. So tell me about that piece.”

Gu did not mention or even reference the genocide.

“Did you feel you needed to have a thick skin for what came at you after that?” asked Kotb.

Gu replied in the affirmative.

Watch above, via NBC.

