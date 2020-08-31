Hogan Gidley slammed Joe Biden ahead of the ex-veep’s upcoming speech where he will accuse President Donald Trump of inciting violence and unrest throughout the country.

In a Monday interview with Fox News’ Trace Gallagher, Gidley falsely claimed (once again) that Biden support defunding the police. He also ripped the ex-veep’s “absolutely ludicrous” statement condemning violence but accusing Trump of encouraging national tensions for political benefit. Gidley continued to blast Democrats for not doing more to condemn the violence the country has seen in recent months, and he also grumbled over the “complete scam perpetrated by the mainstream media.”

As the interview continued, Gallagher had Gidley react to previews of Biden’s upcoming speech in Pittsburgh, his first since the Democratic National Convention. The speech is expected to be a denunciation of Trump’s forfeiture of “moral leadership,” and it will portray Trump as “an incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.”

Biden: "He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is. Does anyone believe there will be less violence…if Donald Trump is reelected?" pic.twitter.com/TjML8Bqqum — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 31, 2020

“What a total lie,” Gidley responded. He argued that Democrats have enabled unruly political mobs, saying, “This is their platform and plan.”

“They want this chaos and they want to sow division in this country,” he added. “So often, Democrats accuse Republicans of doing things they themselves are guilty of actually doing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]