Former White House press aide Hogan Gidley urged “woke” businesses to hire supporters of former President Donald Trump because of their “depth knowledge of how the government works.”

Sinclair’s Eric Bolling spoke to Gidley this weekend and asked the former spokesperson if he felt “vitriol” from Democrats and liberals due to his time working for Trump, questioning if he was surprised by the amount of disdain coming from the left.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Gidley replied. “They hated us for years. And remember, it’s not the president so much. I mean, they hated him for sure. They hate all of us! They hate the people out there who don’t agree with them. And the whole lie about ‘unity’ is completely the biggest farce I’ve ever seen.”

The former aide then claimed that “a lot of people would benefit” from hiring those who worked for the Trump administration.

“Of course they’re going to attack those who worked in the administration,” he said. “But people who work in a White House, whether it be Republican or Democrat, have a depth of knowledge of how the government works. That’s an asset to any entity at all. They also understand the players in Washington, D.C.”

Gidley then added that businesses should begin marketing to the 75 million who voted for Trump, urging them to stop “kowtowing to the radicals and to the ones who are so woke and vocal,” adding, “it would benefit them to understand, half of this country doesn’t agree with that agenda.”

