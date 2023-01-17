GOP Governor Knocks DeSantis: ‘Done a Really Good Job of Getting on Fox News,’ But Approval Rating Is ‘Around 30th Place’

Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) took a swipe at fellow Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) Tuesday on CNN.

Hogan and DeSantis have been floated as potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with Hogan being viewed as a more moderate alternative than DeSantis or former President Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy.

The Maryland governor has emphasized the GOP’s need to broaden its voter base by appealing to more centrist voters.

Appearing on The Lead, Hogan was asked by Jake Tapper about DeSantis‘ role in the party, as well as those of moderate GOP governors such as Phil Scott (R-VT) and Charlie Baker (R-MA), the latter of whom did not seek reelection.

“You’ve called him an important voice, one of the important voices for the party,” Tapper said of DeSantis. “Do you think he would be good at what you’re talking about in terms of reaching out to people in the middle?”

“Well, he hasn’t done it so far,” Hogan replied. “He’s done a really good job of getting on Fox News and he’s capturing a lot of attention. But he certainly hasn’t done it the way Charlie Baker and Phil Scott and I have. We’re consistently the most, the highest job approval in the country. And I think Desantis is down around 30th place among governors.”

“Is that because he’s too focused on the base, too focused on red meat issues?” Tapper inquired.

“He is focused on the base and he’s doing pretty well with the base,” the governor answered. “But he’s gonna have to figure out a way – if he wants a political future beyond Florida – to appeal to a broader audience.

Tapper asked Hogan if he plans on running for president. Hogan said he’s going to take some time to consider it.

