‘Hold On Please With the Music’: Don Lemon Cuts Off Commercial to Rant About House Republican Citing NY Post As ‘Credible’

CNN’s Don Lemon delayed a commercial break on Tuesday because he was so outraged by a Republican guest calling the New York Post “credible.”

Lemon was reacting to an interview his CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlan Collins conducted with Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. During a back and forth about upcoming House investigations into Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and suggestions from the Twitter Files that the FBI targeted stories related to Biden for suppression, Comer mentioned the Post, which originally ran the Biden laptop story.

Comer accused the FBI of pushing to ban the New York Post and others, calling the paper a “credible outlet” and the fourth biggest newspaper in America.”

When the interview concluded and Lemon was left to transition the show to commercial break, he was visibly annoyed at Comer’s comments.

“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources, like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said.

Outro music began to play so the show could cut to commercial, but Lemon wasn’t ready to move on.

“Hold on please with the music,” he said, the music immediately shutting off.

He then claimed there is no “shared reality” with someone like Comer.

“American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff from election deniers to people who don’t believe in facts, we don’t have a shared reality. And now it has taken center stage,” he said.

The Post’s original report on Biden’s laptop was highly questioned by Biden supporters and led to the outlet being locked out of their Twitter account for a time, but multiple outlets have since confirmed material from the laptop, including CNN in a July 2022 report.

Watch above via CNN.

