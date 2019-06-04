comScore

Holzhauer Truther? Today’s Craig Melvin Suggests Jeopardy Champ Took a Dive: He ‘May Have Thrown it’

By Joe DePaoloJun 4th, 2019, 8:45 am

On Monday, James Holzhauer‘s remarkable 32-game run as Jeopardy! champ came to end. But was his stunning defeat on the level? One Today Show anchor thinks it may not have been.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Today, news anchor Craig Melvin said Holzhauer may have taken a dive.

“For the record, I’m not the only one who thought that the professional gambler may have thrown it,” Melvin said.

Today colleagues Al Roker and Carson Daly were incredulous at the suggestion.

“Why would he throw it?!” Roker said.

Savannah Guthrie‘s radar was up too, however.

“I said it this morning too… ‘I smell a rat,'” Guthrie said. “But that was before I knew all the facts.”

The conspiracy theories from Melvin and others have largely stemmed from a tweet Holzhauer sent on Sunday in which he noted that his daughter wanted him to lose.

As this chatter gained traction, Holzhauer put any thoughts that he went down on his own completely to rest:

Melvin also pointed to Holzhauer’s altered Final Jeopardy strategy on Monday — in which he made a far more conservative wager than his norm.

“He did say he didn’t have a great deal of confidence in the Final Jeopardy! category,” Melvin noted. “So maybe I’ll pull back a little bit.”

Still, the anchor seemed far from convinced.

