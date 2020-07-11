Fox News brass condemned the “horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments” secretly made by Tucker Carlson’s lead writer in an internal memo sent to employees Saturday.

CNN reported Friday evening that Fox News writer Blake Neff posted shockingly racist and sexist posts anonymously on an internet message board for years. The posts coincided with his time as the top writer of highly rated prime time show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Neff resigned from his position in response to CNN’s reporting.

“Yesterday we learned that now former employee Blake Neff, a writer on Tucker Carlson Tonight, made horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments under a pseudonym on the forum AutoAdmit,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote in the memo.

The Fox executives said neither the network nor Tucker Carlson Tonight was aware of the writer’s “abhorrent conduct on this forum.”

“We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” they wrote. “Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”

Scott and Wallace added that Carlson will address the controversy on his show Monday night. The Fox News host did not address the CNN report on his show Friday — though he took a vague shot at CNN.

CNN’s story, reported by Oliver Darcy, has a lengthy accounting of Neff’s horrifically racist posts. In a comment just this week, Neff replied to a thread with the subject line, “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?” by commenting, “I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.” (CNN added the censoring).

Read the rest here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]