An utterly shattered Stephen Colbert went “unexpectedly live” on Wednesday night to address the violent pro-Trump mob that attacked the United States Capitol — faulting President Donald Trump, the “cowards” in the GOP that support him, and Fox News for the chaos.

The host, who was similarly shaken following Trump’s election lies, told his viewers that he’s “rarely been as upset as I am tonight,” following the blatant attack on Democracy.

“Have you had enough? After five years of coddling this president’s fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag?” Colbert snapped at Republican members of Congress who unwaveringly supported Trump throughout his presidency, even as he attempted to overturn an election.

“Today, the U.S. Capitol was overrun for the first time since 1814,” he said. “And a woman died. Who could have seen this coming? Everyone! Even dummies like me.”

The host went on to lament the chaos on the Capitol as “the most shocking, most tragic, least surprising thing” he had ever seen, pointing out that people have been warning against allowing the president to “lie about your democracy over and over” for years.

Colbert later slammed Fox News for pushing conspiracy theories and blindly backing the president, mocking the network for having an “opinion” side and a “news” side.

“Like those lubricated catheters,” he added, referring to ads on the network. “You know where you can stick your excuses. And you can skip the lubrication.”

The host also singled out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for the “blood on his hands” following Wednesday’s attempted coup, as he was the first to announce his opposition to the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Colbert accused him of “raising your stupid fist to the mob outside the Capitol.” “It’s like Black Power but the opposite,” he joked. “There really should be a name for that.”

In his particularly long and unfiltered monologue, Colbert contrasted the police response to the Capitol mob with the arrests and violence shown at the Black Lives Matter protests, snarling at the clear bias.

The host went after the president for running on a “law and order” platform but failing to control his supporters as they violently overtook a government building.

“Now I’ve said before, violence is the last refuge of the incompetent,” Colbert said. “And if the last four years have taught us anything, it’s that there are a lot of incompetent people in our leadership.”

