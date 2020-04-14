Hospital staff have revealed photos showing the bodies of coronavirus victims stacked on top of each other in rooms as they run out of space to keep the dead.

In a series of photographs from Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital (via CNN), the extent of the emergency storage of bodies is shown, with one photo showing two bodies in bags laying next to each other on a hospital bed usually used for sleep studies — another body sat in an arm chair next to the bed.

Another photo showed bodies stacked on multi-tier shelves and overlapping each other on the floor in a freezing unit.

One unnamed ER worker told CNN, “All I know is we ran out of beds to keep our patients on so we couldn’t spare any for the bodies.”

“It was because we hadn’t gotten our outside freezers yet, so those rooms had beds and the morgue people don’t work over night,” they continued.

Another worker said, “Bodies are definitely double stacked on the floor. There is no lift to help put the bodies on the shelf.”

Brian Taylor, a spokesman for the hospital, however, told CNN, “Patients who pass away at our hospital are treated with respect and dignity, remaining on-site until they can be appropriately released.”

“Like hospitals in New York and elsewhere, we have secured additional resources such as mobile refrigeration units to help temporarily manage the capacity issue caused by COVID-19,” he continued.

