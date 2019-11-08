Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen forcefully called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on CNN, arguing “America no longer has values.”

“This is a black and white violation of the Constitution from a lawless president who has done everything he can to keep the public’s minds away from his involvement with Russia … and destroying our reputation around the world where the rule of law and democracy is what people respect America for and now we’re not doing it. … This was America’s values. America no longer has values. We only have interests,” Cohen said about supporting impeachment.

The Tennessee congressman was speaking with anchor Poppy Harlow on CNN Newsroom Friday.

Harlow asked if Cohen was reserving judgement on impeachment.

Cohen said he was not.

“This man from the first day he went into office, he wanted to have an alternative foreign policy where Jared Kushner wanted a special back channel communication to Russia that no one would know about,” Cohen said. “Now he’s got Giuliani running a back channel, improper foreign policy to get dirt on his political officials. You throw in an obstruction of Congress, you throw in obstruction of justice for Mueller, this is just a lawless administration that knows no restraint.”

“I took an oath. He took an oath. I support my oath. He does not,” Cohen said.

Watch above, via CNN.

