House Dems Sound Alarm About ‘Significant Security Concerns’ of McCarthy Giving Jan. 6 Footage to Tucker: ‘Hard to Overstate’ the Risks

House Democrats were furious with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) giving Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to tens of thousands of hours of footage from the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Fox News has confirmed Axios’ reporting that McCarthy gave Carlson and producers access to 41,000 hours worth of surveillance tapes from the day Donald Trump’s supporters violently laid siege to the Capitol. Because Carlson has repeatedly downplayed the riot, sown conspiracy theories about it, and portrayed the rioters as victims of political persecution, the development has raised concerns he will use the footage to push more false claims about the riot while McCarthy gets a political boon from a friendly media personality.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called the development “an astounding ethical collapse” on McCarthy’s part.

“What security precautions were taken to keep this from becoming a roadmap for 2024 insurrection? Why isn’t it available to all media & public?” Raskin asked. “Smell the MAGA propaganda coming.”

Raskin, speaking with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, later slammed McCarthy for giving the tapes to a “pro-Putin, pro-Orbán, pro-autocrat propagandist.” Raskin called the move a “serious security risk,” reiterated that the footage ought to be released to the public, and he predicted Carlson will cherry-pick footage “to corroborate — however he can — their absurd conspiracy theories.”

Bennie Thompson (D-MS), House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Democrat and former chairman of the January 6th Select Committee, agreed with Raskin that McCarthy’s move entails “potential security risks if this material were to be used irresponsibly.”

If Speaker McCarthy has indeed granted Tucker Carlson — a Fox host who routinely spreads misinformation and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s poisonous propaganda — and his producers access to this sensitive footage, he owes the American people an explanation of why he has done so and what steps he has taken to address the significant security concerns at stake.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joined the condemnation as well.

“Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson,” Schiff said. “A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie. Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories.”

