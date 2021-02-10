Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joined with his fellow House impeachment managers on Wednesday by airing graphic footage from the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters.

As Democrats made their case against the former president for incitement of insurrection, they included many of the shocking videos and pieces of evidence that emerged after Trump’s supporters tried to storm Congress and violently overturn his election defeat. During his time, Swalwell focused on the mob’s violence against Capitol Police, airing security footage of when an officer was attacked by the insurgents.

After that, Swalwell aired footage from the same attack, only this time, the video was captured by the officer’s body camera. The horrifying footage showed a Trump supporter grabbing the officer as he was pulled to the ground and then beaten with multiple weapons as the chaos continued to unfold above the camera.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

