House Judiciary Ranking Republican Collins Blasts Off: Whitaker Hearing is ‘Pointless,’ a ‘Character Assassination’

House Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Doug Collins (R) tore into Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D) on Friday while calling for a vote to adjourn the hearing for Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

In his opening statement, Collins blasted the hearing as a “character assassination” as he slammed Committee Democrats for their preparations to subpoena Whitaker over his public opposition to Robert Mueller‘s investigation. Since Nadler backed off the subpoena threat to entice Whitaker’s testimony, Collins called the hearing an exercise of “pure, political theater,” said Nadler did a “full cave” on the issue, and called the subpoena deliberations “a complete waste of time.”

Collins continued by slamming Nadler’s handling of the procedural lead-up to the hearing, which was primarily based on how he didn’t receive the letter Nadler sent to GOP committee members in order to confirm Whitaker’s appearance. He went on to call it a “charade” to smear Whitaker and President Donald Trump.

“This hearing is pointless,” Collins declared. “The curtain opened up and we found out what was really going on. No, we want to damage the president, talk about your private conversations, what you did and why the president may have put you there. That’s offensive.”

Watch above, via CNN.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com