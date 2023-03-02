House Oversight Chair James Comer Insists That Merrick Garland Staying Out of Hunter Biden Investigation is … Evidence That He’s Meddling

House Oversight Chair James Comer claims Merrick Garland is meddling in the Hunter Biden investigation and cites as evidence the Attorney General’s testimony that he is staying out of it.

No, I know. That doesn’t make any sense, but Comer insisted to Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning that during Wednesday’s congressional hearing that Garland is speaking in “code” for something that defies logic.

The Fox Business anchor, who gets that title because she is considered part of the NEWS gathering team at Fox, asked her guest for his reaction to Garland’s testimony, noting, “he says he is trying to stay out of it; that is his answer, for the accusations that he’s politicized this department.”

“Well, it looks to me like he’s in the middle of it by the fact that he continues to say he’s staying out of it,” Comer replied. “That could be interpreted as a code word for ‘don’t touch this; it’s too hot.'”

Yes, that is as stupid as it sounds. And yet it came from the guy who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“Any American who has a fraction of the violations of the law that Hunter Biden has would have already been indicted at the very least by now, so this another example of a two-tiered system of justice in America. If you are politically connected to elected officials at the highest level, you are going to get by. If you are not, you’re probably going to be sitting rotting in a jail cell somewhere.”

There is no question that President Joe Biden’s son engaged in illicit activities — anyone who has seen photos that emerged from his laptop and read anything about his life knows he was no stranger to illegal drugs and prostitutes. He is under federal investigation for tax evasion and illegally owning a firearm.

But the idea that the AG is avoiding an investigation into the son of the man who appointed him would be called a sound decision by some who believe that the Department of Justice and the FBI are to be believed and trusted to do their job. Comer, it appears, is not one of those people and neither is Bartiromo.

