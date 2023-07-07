House Oversight Committee Member Doesn’t Rule Out Full Investigation Into Cocaine Found At White House

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) of the House Oversight Committee did not rule out his panel launching an investigation into a baggie of cocaine found at the White House this week.

There have been conflicting reports about where exactly the cocaine was found. The latest reporting indicates it was discovered near the Situation Room.

Appearing on Friday’s installment of The Bottom Line on Fox Business, Fallon was asked about the cocaine by co-host Dagen McDowell.

“The questions are going to keep coming because the story keeps changing,” she said. “And the American people deserve answers because that house is the people’s house. When are you got going to get answers?”

“Well, Dagen, they call it the White House and boy, they put on new meaning toward that,” he joked. “I would’ve never thought in my life that I’d be asked a question about cocaine found in the White House, Dagen. That’s where we are now with this administration. It’s absolutely ludicrous.”

Co-host Sean Duffy followed up by asking if the Oversight Committee will get involved.

“Will the Oversight Committee get answers on this?” asked Duffy, who also suggested the cocaine could belong to Hunter Biden, a recovering crack addict, and Joe Biden’s son. “And do you think the Secret Service – who actually was playing defense for Hunter Biden in regard to the gun charges – will they be on the level with the committee?

Fallon did not rule out an investigation.

“Well, we have to ask these questions because we wouldn’t have found out as much as we have with the corruption, the financial corruption of the Biden family had we not had subpoena power, had we not had the majority, had we not been asking questions and demanding answers,” Fallon replied. “So, we have to demand answers now.”

Fallon added that if he had to bet money on who owned the drugs, it would be the president’s son.

Ultimately, whether the committee launches a probe will be a call for Chair James Comer (R-KY) and perhaps Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to make.

