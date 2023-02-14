House Republican Sings Nikki Haley’s Praises On CNN, Says She’s ‘Glad’ She Decided To Run Against Trump for 2024 Nom

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) applauded Nikki Haley’s decision to run for president against Donald Trump, telling CNN Republicans “need a woman on the ticket” in 2024.

Appearing on CNN This Morning, Mace sang Haley’s praises, but stopped short of offering an official endorsement.

“Nikki Haley is a very good friend of mine. She’s a mentor,” Mace told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “She works harder than anybody I know and when I had my Republican primary last year with the former president coming after me vigorously — I was one of the only Republicans to beat him in a primary last year — she was one of the only people to return my call.”

While Mace didn’t offer an actual endorsement, she sounded plenty excited about Haley officially announcing her candidacy.

“I want to see how the field shakes out and see how it’s set, but I will tell you I have great love for her and I’m excited to see her in the race. I’ve said this multiple times before. I believe Republicans need to have a woman on the ticket in one way or another and she would be fantastic,” she said.

Collins pushed the congresswoman on Haley’s previous promise she would not run if Trump was running in 2024, thinking she’s clearly abandoned at this point. Mace confirmed she’s “glad” Haley changed her mind and said she even pushed the Republican to run herself.

“I have a daughter,” she said. “I want to see our daughters have someone to look up to who can be in the White House one day.”

