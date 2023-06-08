House Republican Tells Fox News There’s a Mole Inside the FBI Called ‘One Eye’ Who’s Leaking Info to the Biden Family

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) alleged the existence of an FBI mole who can prove criminality in the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

Luna, a member of the House Oversight Committee, got on Twitter Tuesday to sound the alarm over what she supposedly heard during a committee meeting.

“The FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family.”

Just left meeting for House Oversight. The @FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 5, 2023

The tweet came during the FBI’s dispute with the Oversight Committee on the handling of the FD-1023 form containing unproven allegations of Joe Biden’s involvement (as vice president) in a criminal bribery scheme. Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) insisted the FBI told him the document was part of an ongoing investigation, though his claims were contradicted by Ranking Democrat Jamie Raskin (MD).

Luna followed up the allegations of her tweet by speaking with Fox News’ Jesse Watters. As she recited Comer’s claims about the FBI, she said that “Not only does that tell me that the FBI is not even competent within themselves to protect a witness, but also too, I mean, the evidence that they have — that they had previous to 2020 — is so good that they do believe that this person has a credible fear for their life. So, it’s very alarming.”

Asked why the FBI wouldn’t protect the source, Luna answered, “You know, that’s a question that we asked ourselves.”

The FBI has moles within the FBI that are actively leaking information to the Biden family, specifically Hunter Biden. You know, it was brought to our attention that there was, I guess, a mole within the FBI by the name of “One-Eye” that was updating Hunter on what was currently taking place. So it’s in my opinion that the FBI: one, is definitely not something that we trust as House oversight; but also, two, that they have an issue within their own institutions with accountability and leaks.

“The one-eyed mole,” Watters repeated.

The claims about an FBI mole named “One-Eye” stem from Hunter Biden reporting from New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel, claimed to have information on “One-Eye” before he was arrested in Cyprus earlier this year on gunrunning charges. Guft has denied the charges against him, and a recent report states that he skipped bail while awaiting extradition to the United States.

Luft claims that his arrest was a politically-motivated effort by the Department of Justice to prevent him from speaking out about what he knew about the Bidens. He claims he learned from Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming, that they paid the Biden family for access to One-Eye’s information, and learned they were under investigation by the FBI.

From the Post:

“One-Eye” told Ye that the Southern District of New York was investigating him and/or Ho in late 2017, and that “an Asian, an African, and a Jewish guy” were named on a sealed indictment, says Henoch. Soon after that tipoff, Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West. He was detained in Shanghai three months later and disappeared.

Luft and his attorney claim he met with four FBI officials and two DOJ prosecutors at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels in 2019 to provide information on the arrangement, but he never heard from them again until his detainment. He maintains that his arrest was part of a cover-up to protect the Bidens from what he knows, and that he skipped bail and escaped Cyprus because “The chances of me getting a fair trial in Washington are virtually zero.”

In the days following Luna’s interview, Comer cancelled plans to charge FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress despite his previous attempts to cooperate with the Oversight Committee. The cancellation came with a new arrangement for the FBI to share more details about the documents with more members of the committee.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com