House Republican Uses Graphic Metaphor About ‘Pus’ to Describe FBI During Hearing: ‘We Need to Get In There’

There were several scorching moments during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on the witness stand, but Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) used some particularly gross words to describe the corruption he feels has infiltrated the FBI.

As he began his time, Van Drew referred to himself as a “simple country dentist,” and he went into a graphic, Dr. Pimple Popper-level monologue right off the bat:

If you have an abscess, you can have a mild or moderate one and you can treat it with antibiotics and warm salt rinses and, in a week to 10 days, it’ll be better. If you have a severe one, you’ve got to take a scalpel to that abscess, you’ve gotta cut it open, and you’ve got to let the pus and the blood and the gas drain out. If you don’t, that abscess will travel. It’ll travel to the patient’s brain possibly, or their heart, and it definitely can kill them. That’s the type of infection that I feel is in the FBI today. It has gotten so deep that we need to get in there with a metaphorical scalpel before it kills our nation.

Van Drew concluded his dental body horror by saying that Congress was going to be that scalpel. He then questioned Wray about the leaked FBI memo about Catholics, which he called the origination of the “rot” that would cause the metaphorical abscess he referred to in his opener.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

