House Republicans celebrated on Wednesday the gubernatorial race victory in Virginia by Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Additionally, also in Virginia, Winsome Sears, a Republican, became the first woman of color to be elected as lieutenant governor, while Jason Miyares became the first Latino elected as attorney general.

In a press conference on Capitol Hill – carried by Fox News, but not CNN and MSNBC –Republicans gave remarks about what the victory in Virginia means for the GOP and the nation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the chair of the House Republican Conference, said that “the American people … have rejected this far-left agenda.”

“What did we learn from last night,” rhetorically asked Stefanik.

“We learned that parents should be empowered to me decision about their children’s education, not the federal government,” she said, apparently referring to McAuliffe saying during a debate in late September, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision. So, yeah, I stopped the bill — I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Education was a major issue leading up to the Virginia election with parents protesting school board meetings over coronavirus protocols and curriculum such as critical race theory. In Loudoun County, the school board there came under fire over their response to two sexual assaults in their schools. A father of one of the victims protested a transgender policy proposal in June and, along with others, was arrested at a June 22 school board meeting. A Daily Wire story published last month alleged a cover up by the school district.

Moments later, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said, “Last night’s victory in Virginia proves that the voices of parents matter. It proves that parents will not be silenced. Education is at the forefront of voters’ minds because it matters. It matters what our kids learn in school. It matters what books are in our school libraries. It matters what kids believe about our country. Most importantly, it matters what our kids believe they are capable of achieving.”

Foxx went on to say, “The Left has tried to take education out of the hands of parents, local government and the state for too long. This is our answer to the Left’s attempt to nationalize education. No. No to leftist indoctrination. No to critical race theory. And no to identity politics.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

