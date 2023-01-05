House Republican Shreds Anti-McCarthy Faction: ‘These 20 Holdouts Are Nancy Pelosi’s Best Friend’

John James (R-MI) lashed out at the 20 Republicans who have repeatedly cast their votes for anyone but Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.

The House adjourned on Thursday after failing to choose a speaker for the 11th time since Tuesday. With a 222-member conference, McCarthy can only afford four defectors.

Fox News host Sean Hannity told James the situation is “nonsensical” because the major items in the GOP’s agenda have already been agreed to, such as McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan and his pledge to use the House’s investigatory powers.

“We know what the agenda is,” the host of Hannity said. “I think I could make a strong argument that all 222 Republicans agree with the investigation part and the commitments to America part, and yet here we are. We can’t get to first base and swear you guys into Congress.”

“It’s nonsensical,” James responded. “There’s a thin line between discourse and discord. We passed it back on Monday out of conference. Right now, we’re beginning to cross that line between negotiation and extortion. These 20 are beginning to extort the American people.”

James rattled off a series of Republican grievances against two years of unified Democratic rule. He then attacked the GOP holdouts and their “egos.”

“There are 20 holdouts who care more about their egos than they care about the American people,” he said. “We need to work forward, we need to work together because frankly, these 20 holdouts are Nancy Pelosi’s best friend. They are working right now in concert with the Democrats to stymie an America First agenda. And we cannot allow that to continue.”

Pelosi, the former speaker, stepped down from her leadership role in the Democratic conference after November’s midterm elections. Democrats have tapped Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be their next leader.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com