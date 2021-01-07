Attempts by House Republicans to object to the results of the election in three states failed on Wednesday night — and the chamber celebrated loudly each time.

Jody Hice, a Georgia Congressman objecting to the results in his own state, stood to say he and 74 other Republicans object to the results in that state, talking up baseless claims that the election was “fraudulent.”

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election. Top election officials in the contested states of both parties, respectively, have defended the integrity of the results and pushed back on the conspiracy theories.

That hasn’t stopped the president, who continued pushing nonsense about the election to his supporters before a large group of them stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

But according to Congressional procedures. any objection to a state’s slate of electors requires at least one Senator and one Representative to sign on to trigged two hours of debate. And apparently, while they had Senate support earlier, they lost it “following the events of today.” So the objection failed in Georgia

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler was one of several senators who rescinded their objections.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene (because of course) rose to object to the Michigan results, but the same thing happened once again: no Senate Republican support.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks rose to object to the Nevada results. That had no Senate Republican support either.

You can watch all the moments above, via CNN.

