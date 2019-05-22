As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to convene with her fellow Democrats to discuss whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump, House Majority Whip Jame Clyburn (D-SC) is urging caution before opening an impeachment inquiry.

In an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Clyburn was asked if he sees enough votes to commence with impeachment proceedings. He answered that the “vast majority” of the Democratic caucus would support impeachment, “just not now.”

“The issue now is whether or not that is something that should be done today or tomorrow, or whether or not we go through a process by which we build a foundation upon which to successfully impeach the president,” Clyburn said. “We are all looking forward to the day when that might be we have not gotten there yet. That is the difference between the majority of the caucus right now and the very strong minority who would like to see us move forward with impeachment right away.”

In terms of whether impeachment is inevitable, Clyburn said it will be easier to tell as investigations into Trump continue, and he seemed optimistic as he pointed to Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) and the subpoena of Trump’s dealings with Deutsche Bank.

He went on to say he has come closer to an impeachment inquiry throughout the last few weeks, but “I’m not where I think we ought to pull the trigger on that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

