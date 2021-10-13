House Witness Tells Madison Cawthorn He Should Try Listening To Her Opening Statement At Hearing He Is Participating in

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) got called out by a Congressional witness who accused him of ignoring the substance of her remarks during his grandstanding over military veterans.

The incident happened on Wednesday as the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing on extremist groups targeting veterans and people with military backgrounds for recruitment into their organizations. As Cawthorn was given his time to speak, he condemned the entire premise of the hearing, claiming veterans “are being derided and spit upon by members of Congress.”

Cawthorn continued by calling out Amy Cooter, a sociology professor from Vanderbilt University, who was participating in the hearing as an expert witness on U.S. militia groups. The congressman accused Cooter of using her opening statement to “attack the idea of having militias in our country,” and that “it is disgusting to say there is extremism and we need to root out extremists inside our military, inside our veterans.”

“For you to come here and members of Congress to say it’s actually a high likelihood that people who are veterans who are in militias are actually extremists. That is disgusting,” Cawthorn said. He eventually got around to asking Cooter “are you anti-militia?”

Cooter’s response:

Mr. Cawthorn, I believe that you actually missed all of our opening statements and I would encourage you to review the film on that. If you had heard me, you would have hear me say I’ve been a gun owner since I was 21. I grew up in the foothills of Appalachia, and I have very close personal contacts with militia members across the country. I’m frequent accused of being a militia apologist because I actually try to focus very frequently on how many of them are law-abiding folks. But the focus today is on that extreme element and the potential danger that that extreme faction specifically can pose to our veterans and to our country.

Cawthorn responded by claiming he did listen to her previous remarks. He continued to complain though about the idea that the government is trying to investigate extremism among veterans.

Cooter took to Twitter later on, inviting Cawthorn to read her statement again where she explained her personal background and her research on the overlap between veterans and militia movements. This including veterans who join extremist groups or partake in violent actions like the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“I am not saying that all veterans are extremists or potential extremists, or that veterans who join militias only join the extreme factions,” Cooter emphasized amid her findings.

Here is my oral statement@RepCawthorn – should you care to see them again https://t.co/nvHwP54yGR — Dr. Amy Cooter (@AmyCooter) October 13, 2021

Watch above, via CSPAN2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com