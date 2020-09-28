Whoopi Goldberg raved on Monday over news of President Donald Trump’s business losses and his meager federal income tax payments.

The View kicked off the week by discussing the New York Times report on the $750 in taxes Trump paid in 2016 and 2017, plus his years of legally-questionable tax avoidance ploys amid failed business ventures. The conversation particularly gravitated around Trump’s efforts to publicly present himself as a business success, plus the elements of the tax system that allow people like Trump to exploit loopholes and avoid paying taxes like others have to.

When Goldberg got into the conversation, she was exasperated as she spoke of how Trump was able to get out of paying taxes while the IRS hounds millions of Americans who can’t use the same write-offs. After Joy Behar spoke of the disparity of how taxation impacts the wealthy versus the working and middle classes, Goldberg continued by saying “we’re all supposed to be paying our fair share.”

I don’t get when you suddenly look and people can’t send their kids to camp or people can’t buy little bits of things or can’t go on vacation because the tax laws are such that they can’t write anything off. I don’t understand how that works. Why are we having to pay, because I work every day like a whole bunch of people. Why is it all on us to do this? Where is he? How dare you?

Behar ended by calling Trump a “crook.”

Watch above, via ABC.

