‘How Despicable is Donald Trump?’ Schumer Tears Into Former President During Fiery Senate Floor Remarks on Voting Rights

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer went after former President Donald Trump in a Senate floor speech Monday, saying his false claims about the election are singularly fueling Republican voting laws across the country.

Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Monday about an upcoming vote to start debating on voting rights legislation, and he said there’s one reason those rights are “under assault” across the country.

He hit Trump for his continued “big lie” of a stolen election, noting how the claims from former president’s team were rejected many times over.

“Donald Trump lied over and over and over again, poisoning our democracy, lighting a fire beneath Republican state legislatures, who immediately launched the most sweeping vote suppression effort in at least 80 years,” Schumer said.

“How despicable a man is Donald Trump,” he continued.

He lost an election legitimately. He can’t face that, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people over to that lie with the help of news media and other news commentators who are lying as well, and they know it.

Schumer said that Republicans defending laws in these states are engaging in “a falsity, a fakeness” when they say it’s about “election integrity.”

Democrats have been pushing to get voting rights legislation passed. Joe Manchin came out against the For the People Act, but more recently laid out a compromise that has encouraged others in the party. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out against it.

You can watch Schumer’s comments above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com