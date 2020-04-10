‘How Did This Happen?’: Gov. Cuomo Laments the Absence of Experts in His Search for Answers on Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned the absence of experts and looked for answers regarding the spread of the coronavirus during his daily press briefing on Friday.

“A question that I’ve had from day one, when and you look back at this, where were the horns that should have been triggered back in December and January? Where were the warning signs? Who was supposed to blow the whistle?” Cuomo asked.

“The president has asked this question, and I think he’s right. The president’s answer is the World Health Organization should have been blowing the whistle. I don’t know enough to know if that’s right or wrong. But I know the question is right. And sometimes the question is more important than the answer,” he added.

Cuomo then continued to question “how this happened,” especially considering that “the warning signs were there.”

“And if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it’s not going to happen again, right? Fool me once. January, you go back and look at the headlines in January, and you see questions, and you see warnings,” Cuomo said. “Now, they were all over the map, but we saw what was happening in Asia. We saw what was happening, starting to happen in Europe.”

The governor then wondered why there were sources in the U.S. “saying basically ‘there’s nothing to worry about'” despite how the coronavirus pandemic was hitting other countries.

“You know, how did that happen? And did we really need to be in this situation where the United States winds up with a higher number of cases than the places that went before?” He asked. “We sat here and watched China. China wound up having 84,000 cases. We wind up with 474,000 cases. I mean, how does that happen?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

