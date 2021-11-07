‘How Do You Balance Being Partisan and Patriotic?’ Chris Wallace Brings James Clyburn, Liz Cheney Together for Rare Discussion on Bipartisanship

As political bickering continues to stand in the way of policy advances, Fox News’ Chris Wallace hosted Representatives Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) for a heart-to-heart on how the country moves past the partisan gridlock.

Wallace spoke to Clyburn and Cheney on Fox News Sunday, in recognition of Panetta Institute for Public Policy honoring all three of them as recipients of their annual Jefferson-Lincoln Awards — given out this weekend in California. The Institute announced the news in September, saying “the honorees have been selected because of their proven dedication to the most important principles of our democracy: loyalty to country above party, the importance of a transparent and unbiased press, the protection of free and fair elections and the need for equal justice in applying the rule of law.”

Wallace welcomed the representatives to the conversation by saying “Congressman Clyburn, you are a solid liberal. Congresswoman Cheney, you are fiercely conservative.” He then turned to Clyburn and asked “How do you balance being partisan with being patriotic?”

“I stay true to the Constitution,” Clyburn answered. “I stay true to the lack sort of the division of this country with liberty and justice for all, and I emphasize ‘all.’ I always say that my vision for public service is to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.”

If it’s health care I want it to be accessible and affordable. Housing, accessible and affordable. Education, that’s just it. And if you do that, remaining true to the Constitution of the United States is easy.

Wallace then turned to Cheney and asked her the same question. Her answer was that “a lot of it has to do with being focused on substance, and recognizing that there are places where we’re going to differ and that we ought to be engaged in fierce debates about those principles and the differences in substance and policy.”

“At the end of the day we’re all Americans, and we have to remember that we’re able to have those debates, have those discussions and differences of opinion because we have a firm, solid foundation in our Constitution. And our commitment to the Constitution’s got to come above partisanship.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

