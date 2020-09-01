Fox Business host Dagen McDowell had Trump 2020 campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley face questions on President Donald Trump’s commentary regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

In a broad range interview with Gidley on Tuesday morning, McDowell rolled footage of Trump defending Rittenhouse as the 17 year old vigilante faces murder charges for the deaths of two protesters he shot in Kenosha. This comes as Wisconsin continues to see unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and McDowell asked Gidley “how does that response help?”

“Well, look, the president was just outlining exactly what every single American saw on that video tape,” Gidley responded. “He wasn’t casting aspersions. He wasn’t saying that the verdict is in. He was saying that we’re looking at it. We’re investigating it.”

Gidley went on to accuse Democrats of using a double standard on Trump, saying they’ve accused the president of “fanning the flames” of national unrest, but they’re also “upset because he’s not commenting on this particular incident.” As he insisted that Trump has spoken against vigilantism, Gidley went on to remark that “it’s no wonder why people would want to take up arms and protect themselves” if violent riots are allowed to continue.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]