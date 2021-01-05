CNN’s John Berman had no sympathy for Mike Pence’s political situation as he and Alisyn Camerota discussed what the vice president might do when he joins Congress for the certification of the 2020 election results.

On Tuesday, Berman and Camerota hosted New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on New Day to discuss Donald Trump’s expectation for Pence to throw out electoral votes from the swing states he lost. The goal of this hopeless endeavor is to somehow undo Joe Biden’s victory during the certification and pronounce Trump the actual victor.

Haberman said she had “no reason to think” Pence won’t end up certifying Biden’s win, to which, Berman remarked that “the Constitution doesn’t give him a choice.” He continued to bash Trump’s team for their “lunacy” and their attempts to “subvert the Constitution,” though he mostly stuck to his point that neither Pence, nor Congress, have the right to overturn the election.

He can rant and rave, and that may be what he chooses to do. He may choose to speechify a little bit up there and say how uncomfortable he is and say things in order to, you know, fluff the president. But more than that, the Constitution doesn’t give him the authority to do. It doesn’t mean that the ask itself isn’t alarming.

In time, Camerota jumped in and remarked “you have to feel for Vice President Mike Pence today because this can’t be easy.” Berman’s mouth was agape as he turned to his co-host and retorted “I don’t! It’s in the Constitution! How hard is it to do your freaking job?”

Camerota explained that she was referring to the political forces pressuring Pence to interfere with the certification as a test of his loyalty to Trump. Haberman concluded by predicting Pence will put a spin on the process to make Trump feel better despite his loss, and Berman sardonically responded with “poor Mike Pence has to do his job and stand up for democracy. It’s hard.”

Watch above, via CNN.

