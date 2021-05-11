‘How Is That Not Anything Other Than a War Crime?’ Mehdi Hasan Grills Israeli Embassy Spox On Gaza Apartment Building Strike

Mehdi Hasan grilled Elad Strohmayer, spokesperson of the Embassy of Israel to the United States, on the airstrike of a 13-story residential apartment building in Gaza.

“Today you had a 13-story residential apartment building in Gaza targeted by the Israeli Air Force destroyed. How is that not anything other than a war crime? A deliberate attack on a civilian target.”

Strohmayer defended Israel by saying, “Israel acts in accordance to international law, we target only Hamas targets.”

Hasan rejected this statement, saying, “Most human rights groups criticize Israel for violating human rights law and they criticize Hamas. But you leveled an apartment building.”

He continued, “You think that’s in line with humanitarian law?”

Strohmayer blamed Hamas for using civilians as human shields. “They’re firing rockets at Israel from within centers of civilian population because they want to see these sights, they want to force Israel to respond.”

Once again Hasan pushed back and asked, “Is your position that apartment buildings are fair game if there’s someone inside you do not like? Is that the position of the Israeli government tonight?”

The conversation became tense as it went on, with Hasan pushing for an answer on whether or not apartment buildings are appropriate targets, calling it a “simple question.”

Ultimately, Strohmayer answered, “If Hamas is using the target in order to hide weapons, in order to use it as a commanding post, then it is a legitimate strike.”

