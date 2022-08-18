‘How Much Do I Need To Explain To You?’ Phil Mudd Tangles with Don Lemon, Says Jan. 6 Committee ‘Illegitimate’ to Millions

CNN contributor Phil Mudd disagreed with Don Lemon Thursday about the extent to which Americans care about the Capitol attack, and also dismissed a redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit as “boring.”

Mudd joined the host on Don Lemon Tonight for a debate about releasing a partial affidavit that led to a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. A judge commented Thursday some of the documents might soon be revealed.

The former member of both the CIA and FBI opined documents being sought by the media on the raid of Trump’s home would be “boring” if not released in full – although he did not argue against the redactions.

He jokingly said a partial document would be “Leave it to Beaver,” whereas a full affidavit would be Sex and the City.

After Lemon inquired about what he meant, Mudd explained:

I didn’t actually see Leave it to Beaver, but it’s boring. Sex and the City, I did see that. It’s interesting. The documents are going to be boring. How much do I need to explain to you, Don?

Mudd argued the DOJ would redact a released search affidavit to such a degree that it essentially would not reveal anything. That would leave many Republicans in the dark and wondering whether the federal government was unfairly targeting Trump.

On the other hand, he explained, the DOJ would be forced to speak about an ongoing investigation, which would not be ideal.

Later, while commenting on Trump’s legal issues with respect to millions of Republicans, he stated:

This story I think is underreported. Let’s put a few pieces together. Did you see how much Liz Cheney lost by? Unprecedented, almost. She lost by almost 40 points. My point is the American people are saying not only they’re angry, they’re saying we don’t like the Jan. 6 commission, you’re overrating what happened on Jan. 6. […] You fast forward to what Republicans said at the time of the raid. They’re saying defund the FBI.

Lemon argued on Mudd’s point about Wyoming, the state only makes up a small percentage of the country.

Mudd responded:

Yeah. But if you look at the number of people who think Jan. 6 is illegitimate – the number of people who continue to support [Trump], that’s a large percentage of the population, Don.

Both agreed the divide in the country is concerning, and the environment is cause for FBI agents to feel uneasy.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com