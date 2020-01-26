How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight, which means that Sunday evening will be dominated by the ceremony to honor the best music over the past last year.

The show will be hosted by Alicia Keys, making this her second time as the master of ceremonies after hosting last year’s event as well. In a statement to NBC, Keys said “At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Among the artists being honored this year, Lizzo leads the pack with 8 nominations including record and song of the year. She is closely followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, both of whom are up for 6 awards.

This year’s show will be accompanied by performances from Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Tyler the Creator , Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and many others.

The show can be watched on CBS — starting with the red carpet at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the award show itself at 8:00 p.m.

