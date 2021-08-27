Howard Dean Says DeSantis ‘May Be More of a Lunatic Than Trump Ever Was’

Howard Dean said on MSNBC Friday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “may be more of a lunatic” than Donald Trump.

DeSantis has come under serious criticism as covid cases have risen in Florida in recent weeks. He has opened several monoclonal antibody centers to treat people with covid-19 symptoms, but signed legislation to ban “vaccine passports” and issued an executive order to prohibit mask mandates in schools. A Florida judge ruled Friday against the executive order.

Dean told Ari Melber, “I’m actually just shocked by DeSantis.”

“I never thought I’d say this, but I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was.”

He argued that Trump now realizes “the best thing he can do for his supporters is get them to be vaccinated. Desantis is just completely out of touch with reality.”

“This guy’s not competent to serve in any capacity,” Dean said.

Melber brought up a report saying Florida is starting to “turn on” DeSantis.

“I would think they would. This guy is putting their children’s lives at risk,” Dean said. “We’re going to have dead kids all over Florida in these districts that are following DeSantis. It is outrageous. I have never seen any governor of either party ever behave like this. It’s almost as if he doesn’t give a damn who has to die as long as he gets reelected.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

