Howard Dean Slams Republican Vaccine Fear-Mongering: ‘They Do Not Give a Damn About the United States of America’

On Monday night MSNBC’s Jason Johnson — guest-hosting The Beat with Ari Melber — highlighted a viral clip of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) suggesting that a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine campaign could eventually lead to the confiscation of guns and Bibles.

Johnson pointed out that the federal government already goes door to door to deliver mail and obtain census data, and asked guest Howard Dean, “Why are they fear-mongering about something that simple that’s already happening?”

Dean didn’t hold back:

Because they have nothing else to stand on. They have accomplished nothing. They’ve harmed the very constituency that they say they care about. Things are getting worse for Donald Trump’s followers because of all this nonsense. They have nothing to say, and when you have nothing to say that’s good for the country, you resort to the worst possible tactics. They do not give a damn about the United States of America. They only want their own power, and they’re willing to talk people who are not well informed into these kinds of crazinesses in order to keep their power, and it’s costing a lot of lives.

The country has been seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly in states with low vaccination rates. That increase has been particularly pronounced in southern states such as Arkansas, where only a third of the population is fully vaccinated.

“The biggest problem in the Republican Party is not the crackpots you see at the CPAC, as they’ve always been crackpots,” said Dean. “The biggest problem is the decent people in the middle who won’t stand up. And you’re gonna pay with your life eventually if you don’t stand up.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com