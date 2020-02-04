Fox News Howard Kurtz concluded that “the media” was one of the “biggest losers” of Monday night’s debacle in Iowa.

The MediaBuzz host joined Dana Perino on Tuesday to help cover the Iowa caucus’ organizational breakdown and inability to report a result. While the chaos was undoubtedly bad for the Democratic Party, the 2020 candidates and the caucus participants of Iowa, Kurtz also included “the media among the biggest losers here.”

“They spent so much money covering this and there is still no results,” Kurtz said. “Iowa is an unbelievable fiasco that hurts the Democrats, that robs the winners of their moment in the TV spotlight – you never get that back – and as the final nail in the coffin in these ridiculously complicated caucuses, I think we can now pronounce ‘death by suicide’ for the Iowa caucus.”

The conversation went on with Kurtz and Perino discussing the candidates’ attempts to spin the caucus outcome, and whether or not Pete Buttigieg overdid it by seeming to declare victory.

“Politics is all about creating a sense of momentum,” Kurtz said. “In Iowa, even when it works, it is so much less important than we in the media make it to be…Even if Buttigieg finishes second, that’s remarkable for a small town mayor that nobody knew about before.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

