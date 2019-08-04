On Sunday, Fox News host Howard Kartz bashed those in the media who’ve drawn a connection between President Donald Trump and the shootings at El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in the last 24 hours.

Kurtz used a portion of MediaBuzz to look at how media figures and politicians have reacted to the shootings, and he particularly honed in on how Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Roarke has accused Trump of “encouraging more racism.” O’Rourke made this argument during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who referenced the El Paso shooter’s anti-Hispanic, anti-immigrant remarks in his alleged manifesto.

Here’s how Kurtz responded to the interview:

“I understand that the president’s actions and the verbiage he uses will be part of this debate, but to suggest that he’s responsible, that he’s encouraging, that he’s condoning the actions of a crazed gunman seems to be horribly unfair on the media’s part. Politicians can do it, they’re running for office…”

The conversation continued with Kat Timpf saying its “illogical in addition to being unfair” to blame Trump for the massacre by comparing his rhetoric to the manifesto. Kurtz followed up by saying “it is fair to challenge his rhetoric and handling of the immigration issue but to suggest that he would be condoning the shooting of so many innocent people, it’s something the media needs to really be careful about.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

