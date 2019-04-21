Howard Kurtz: Shepard Smith, Cavuto Notre Dame Coverage Shows That Stopping Wild Speculation Isn’t ‘Hard to Do’

You may remember that last week on Fox News, both Shepard Smith and Neil Cavuto cut off guests who were speculating about the cause of the Notre Dame fire.

Smith stopped a French official who engaged in some wild speculation and Cavuto wrapped things up with Catholic League president Bill Donohue after he started talking about his own suspicions.

(Donohue later criticized Fox and said the late Roger Ailes never would’ve put up with this.)

On MediaBuzz today, Howard Kurtz commended his colleagues for jumping in and noted Donohue complaining about “supposed corporate pressure.”

“As if anyone would tell Neil Cavuto how to conduct an interview,” he added.

“Turns out that when you’re determined to stop speculation in the midst of a tragedy or a disaster,” Kurtz concluded, “it’s not that hard to do.”

