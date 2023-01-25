Huh? Devin Nunes Claims Adam Schiff ‘Reached Out to Russians’ to Solicit ‘Nude Pictures of Trump’

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) bizarrely claimed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “reached out to Russians” to solicit nude photos of former President Donald Trump.

Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, did not elaborate, but was likely referring to a prank phone call Schiff received in 2018 from two Russian radio hosts.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rejected the nominations of Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to the House Intelligence Committee on which they have served for years. McCarthy has cited Swalwell’s past association with an alleged Chinese spy. As for Schiff, the speaker has been critical of how he handled the first impeachment of Trump as one of the impeachment managers in the House.

Democrats allege McCarthy is exacting revenge for their removal of Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from their committees in the last Congress.

Nunes offered his reaction on Wednesday’s episode of The Story on Fox News.

“Adam Schiff said time and time again that he was going to be vindicated,” anchor Martha MacCallum said, “that there was proof that President Trump was working in collusion to the detriment of this country with Russia.”

She asked Nunes if those claims harmed national security.

“There’s so many things that yes can go over here back in history, but I think one of the most important ones is this,” said Nunes, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee. “You had Schiff running around the country telling everybody that Trump was a Russian agent. ‘How dare a Republican, any Republican, reach out to Russians to get information that could possibly sway our election?'”

He then claimed Schiff solicited Russians for nudes of Trump.

“Take a step back,” Nunes went on. “It was Adam Schiff caught on tape, reaching out to Russians to actually try to get nude pictures of Trump. I mean, I laugh because it was so ludicrous. But here you have a guy saying that he had information of people trying to get information from Russians? He was getting information from Russians.”

In 2018, Schiff was the butt of a prank phone call by two Russian radio hosts both posing as the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament. During the call, they claimed Trump had an affair with a Russian singer in 2013.

“She got compromising materials on Trump after their short relations,” the hosts told Schiff.

“Ok and what’s the nature?” he asked.

“Well, there were pictures of naked Trump,” they said while claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of the photos.

Schiff replied by saying that “obviously we would welcome the chance to get copies.”

So, no Schiff did not reach out to Russians with the intent of soliciting nudes of Trump. Rather, he was contacted and told about potentially compromising material on a sitting U.S. president that a foreign adversary knew about.

Watch above via Fox News.

