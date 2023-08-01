Huh? Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Hunter Biden Text Messages Defending Prosecutors Targeting Him As Proof He’s Above the Law

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a text message exchange on Monday between Hunter Biden and his former business partner Devon Archer, who answered questions before Congress earlier in the day, and argued the exchange showed Hunter believes he is above the law.

Greene wrote on Twitter, “Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former best friend and business associate, asked Hunter why appointees from the Obama/Biden Admin arrested him.” The hardline GOP congresswoman then quoted from the messages and concluded:

Archer’s arrest was just par for the course for Hunter. Hunter didn’t just peddle his family’s influence to secure business deals that would otherwise be unattainable, he knew he and his associates would largely be shielded from the scales of justice because of his last name: Biden.

Oddly, the text exchange from March of 2019 appeared to show Hunter Biden shutting down Archer for suggesting his family should protect him from prosecution.

“Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try and put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our partners asking out here. Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer,” wrote Archer in the text Greene shared.

“Buddy are you serious. Because. There’s no connection or control between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy. Three co equal branches of government. You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable. It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you we are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good,” Hunter Biden wrote back.

Archer replied:

I’m depressed

I love you anyway. Everyone other than you sucks including them all

And your brother was with me

Hunter responded:

Yes he was and I always am and turn the discussion around Devon. Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us-you are part of a great family-not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. Its the price of power and the people questioning you truly have none whereas you do through perseverance and poise.

Archer answered questions for four hours before the House Oversight Committee on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals and allegations of influence peddling. Greene is a member of the Oversight Committee and has called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

