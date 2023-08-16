‘I Asked You Specifically About the Pronouns!’ Pirro Demands Tarlov Address Gender Identity Topic

An irritated Jeanine Pirro felt that co-host Jessica Tarlov was veering off-topic during a discussion about gender identity, so much so that the former insist she weigh in on the neopronouns some gender-nonconforming individuals use to identify themselves.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Tarlov argued that conservatives are overly fixated on gender identity issues at the expense of others. In particular, she cited the scant amount of gender transition surgeries among minors.

“When you look at the actual numbers of kids that are, for instance, they have gender dysphoria and they’re getting top surgery,” she said, “how many kids do you think had top surgery last year? Under 300.”

“That’s an atrocity,” co-host Greg Gutfeld reacted. “But continue.”

“But over 5,800 kids were victims of gun violence, for instance,” she went on. “I don’t hear Republicans talking about that.”

“What a false comparison,” Gutfeld interjected.

“It absolutely isn’t,” she shot back. “It’s a priority on the right to talk about trans issues, a priority on the left to talk about gun violence. Which affects more people? Abortion is another instance.”

As she spoke, Gutfeld interrupted again.

“What’s this have to do with this topic?!” he asked.

Tarlov replied by pointing to a comment from GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that was played earlier in the segment. He claimed transgender women using women’s bathrooms is a result of the “tyranny of the minority.”

“But that had to do with LGBTQ – not with all of your favorite issues,” Pirro said.

“He’s running to be the president of the United States of America,” Tarlov protested.

“But that’s not what we’re talking about,” Pirro said. “I asked you specifically about the pronouns!”

“And I said why he was wrong to act as if the GOP is the party of the majority opinion,” Tarlov replied. “They are not. They’re taking minority positions and running with them,” Tarlov said.

“Pro-life isn’t a minority issue,” Gutfeld claimed.

“It is, actually,” Tarlov said.

Tarlov and Gutfeld argued about abortion, but no minds appeared to change.

Watch above via Fox News.

