‘I Beg You’: Lindsey Graham Pleads With Biden to Reconsider Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) decried President Joe Biden’s plan for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in comments Wednesday, accusing him of “extending” the war instead of bringing it to an end.

Biden laid out his plan on Wednesday and said, “It’s time to end America’s longest war.”

“We delivered justice to bin Laden a decade ago, and we’ve stayed in Afghanistan for a decade since,” Biden said in his address. “Since then, our reasons for remaining in Afghanistan become increasingly unclear, even as the terrorist threat that we went to fight evolved.”

Graham started his response by saying, “I miss John McCain a lot, but probably no more than today, because if John were with us, I’d be speaking second. And he would be telling you a story about how unwise this decision is to withdraw all of our forces from Afghanistan.”

The Republican senator said the president “has chosen the highest-risk option available” and that “I am certain that our military advised against a unilateral withdrawal without conditions being met to protect the American homeland and our way of life from a future attack emanating from Afghanistan.”

Graham even said at one point that the result of Biden’s action is “to cancel an insurance policy that in my view would prevent another 9/11.”

“I am heartbroken,” he said, “that President Biden for political reasons took the high-risk strategy. I felt incumbent upon me to support him if he went another way. Now I feel it’s incumbent upon me to point out the perils that await us. Everything I’m about to tell you I hope I’m dead wrong. I hope that it works out. If he doesn’t change his mind — and I beg you, President Biden, reevaluate this. Don’t lock yourself in. Because things are going to change quickly in Afghanistan for the worst.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

