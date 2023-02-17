‘I Can’t Imagine He Will Stay’: Sunny Hostin Predicts ‘Actual Journalist’ Bret Baier Will Leave Fox News Amid Latest Scandal

The View co-host Sunny Hostin predicted anchor Bret Baier would depart Fox News in protest due to the network’s current scandal stemming from the Dominion Voting Systems court filing.

Texts sent by Fox News producers and hosts were released as part of a filing made by Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation lawsuit against the network. Dominion alleges Fox News hosts knowing helped spread false conspiracy theories about the company being behind mass election fraud.

The texts revealed some at the network questioned or flat out did not believe the election fraud conspiracy theories guests were promoting following the 2020 presidential election.

Hostin, who is a lawyer, called the texts “some of the most damning evidence, evidentiary texts I’ve seen in my legal career.”

While the hosts roundly and gleefully piled on Fox News, Hostin did offer praise for Baier, singling the Fox News anchor out as an “actual journalist.”

Hostin later mentioned Baier again when discussing Chris Wallace’s highly-publicized departure from Fox News. Baier signed a five-year extension with Fox News in 2021.

“Chris Wallace, before he left, said one of the reasons he left was once they started questioning facts, questioning truth. He found that to be unsustainable,” she said. “I think the same thing will happen to Bret Baier because I —”

“Is Bret still there?” Joy Behar asked. Baier is currently at Fox News, but Hostin predicted he would go the way of Wallace.

“I can’t imagine that he’ll stay. I think they’re going to lose him,” she said.

Hostin also predicted the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation suit could end up being successful in court.

“I think it is the strongest defamation case against a media company I’ve ever seen,” she said.

Fox News released the following statement in response to the filing by Dominion:

There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan. Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.

Watch above via ABC.

