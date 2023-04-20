‘I Can’t Take Any of This Seriously’: Tapper Tells Biden Official Debt Discussion Seems Like Theater

CNN’s Jake Tapper did not sound particularly optimistic that the country’s elected officials will be able to address deficits and the debt in any meaningful way.

In January, the U.S. hit the debt ceiling, which limits the amount of money the government is allowed to owe. The Department of the Treasury has enacted “extraordinary measures” to ensure the country can pay its bills on time. However, these are set to exhaust in the summer.

Since retaking the House in January, Republicans have demanded President Joe Biden agree to spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt ceiling, which has been done dozens of times as a matter of routine.

While successive Republican presidents have presided over explosions in the national debt, the GOP historically rediscovers its commitment to “fiscal responsibility” when a Democrat is in the White House. Hence, the current wrangling over the debt ceiling between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

On Thursday’s edition of The Lead, Tapper spoke with Biden adviser Mitch Landrieu.

“I am old enough to remember when we had this who thing playing out when Obama was president and there was a commission set up,” Tapper said. “This is what politicians do – kick the can down the road. They set up a blue ribbon commission. This one was called the Bowles-Simpson commission to come up with a plan to reduce the deficit and eliminate the national debt, which again, is 32 $33 trillion.”

The host noted the commission put forward a plan that then-President Barack Obama distanced himself from because it advocated politically unpopular spending cuts and tax increases.

“So I can’t take any of this seriously,” Tapper told Landrieu. “Nobody wants to solve the problem because it’s gonna require imposing pain on people that politicians are then gonna turn around and ask for their votes.”

Landrieu responded by saying Congress raised the debt ceiling during the Reagan and Trump administrations without issue.

“Of course!” Tapper exclaimed. “It’s all hypocrisy, 100%.”

“That’s the first point,” Landrieu said. “Secondly, obviously the deficit is a problem. The president knows that. The president’s proposals have actually reduced the deficit by a substantial amount of money, and $3 trillion is on the table.”

He went on to explain Biden’s preference is to reduce the debt by ensuring wealthy Americans and corporations “pay their fair share.”

“The president’s ready to have that fight,” Landrieu said. “Let’s talk about whose got the best plan for reducing the deficit.”

Watch above via CNN.

