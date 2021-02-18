Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said that because of the outrageous implications, he was highly skeptical of the initial reports that Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) had left for a Cancun vacation amid massive power blackouts and water shortages across Texas.

During Castro’s appearance on CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper asked the Texas congressman, “What your reaction to Senator Cruz’s decision to leave the state was?”

“I mean, I think he threw in the towel on Texas,” Castro replied. “You know this is a situation where it’s all hands on deck. I’ve gotten calls. I’ve gotten emails, Facebook messages, Twitter messages, Instagram messages from people throughout San Antonio and even other parts of the state who are asking for help. And my office has tried to, we’ve tried to do everything that we can to be helpful. And it’s just, it was shocking.”

The congressman further described his literal disbelief over Cruz’s decision.

“When I first saw that headline, which I thought — I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a rumor. I thought somebody was trying to defame Ted Cruz about ‘Oh, this guy’s going to Cancun.’ And then it was confirmed,” he noted. “I was just shocked that any elected official, a city council member from their city or a senator that represents the whole state, would literally walk away from the state they represent and go on a beach vacation when you’ve got millions of people without power and a lot of people, like the family that you interviewed, who are very deeply suffering right now.”