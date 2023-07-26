‘I Did It. So What?!’ Van Jones Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s Admission of Making False Statements Against GA Election Workers

CNN’s Van Jones and Elie Honig dismantled Rudy Giuliani’s defense argument after the former Donald Trump lawyer admitted to making false allegations about Georgia election workers.

Jones and Honig teamed up as they joined CNN This Morning to discuss the court filing of Giuliani confessing that he smeared Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, both of whom have become the object of election fraud conspiracy theories. Politico’s Kyle Cheney has explained that Giuliani seems to be attempting to ward off discovery in the defamation case he faces. Yet, Giuliani has refused to admit the damages his claims allegedly caused for Freeman and Moss.

When asked if Giuliani’s statements were protected under free speech, Honig began by recalling how Freeman and Moss testified that “their lives were torn apart” by the conspiratorial claims against them. As for Giuliani’s confession that he lied, Honig commented, “you almost never see” that in a defamation case “because usually that’s the whole ball game.”

What he is trying to do is limit his exposure by saying ‘Yes, I lied. However, first of all, either they weren’t damaged… or other people are to blame for the damages that were done to them. We don’t know who he is going to blame for causing that harm to them. The other point he is going to argue is this was constitutionally-protected political speech. You have a lot of leeway to make political speech. You can engage in hyperbole, you can say things that are outrageous, but can’t make knowingly false statements as Rudy’s now conceding that he did.

Asked for his take, Jones emphasized how Freeman and Moss were community volunteers when “America’s mayor, the hero of 9/11, [told] your neighbors ‘This person stole the election, this person is a criminal, this person is an enemy of democracy.'”

“It’s shocking to anybody, and then his defense is, ‘So what? I did it, so what?'” Jones exclaimed. “So my hope is that the judge looks at this for what it is, an admission that he was at least the first domino, the biggest domino, in a series of events that hurt this woman and her family, and she gets some type of justice.”

Watch above via CNN.

