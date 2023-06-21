‘I Didn’t Know We Could Say B*tch on Television’: Jen Psaki Reacts to Chris Hayes Quoting MTG on House Floor

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Jen Psaki enjoyed a laugh while discussing a report that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” on the House floor on Wednesday.

Congressional sources told The Daily Beast that the two had a nasty spat over impeachment articles against President Joe Biden.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you,” Greene reportedly told Boebert. “But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Greene responded to the report by calling it “impressively correct.”

“We should enter in the record – the Daily Beast reporting that there was this sort of an argument on the floor of the House today in which Marjorie Taylor Greene called Boebert a quote, ‘little bitch,’ Hayes told Psaki, before noting that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is grappling with the hardliners in his caucus, which holds a narrow majority

“He’s having a hard time,” Psaki replied. “Ever since the debt limit deal that a number of these same Republicans did not like, they’ve been quite displeased, to put it gently – I didn’t know we could say ‘bitch’ on television, so I just learned that – but they’ve been quite displeased.”

Hayes laughed and asked, “What are they gonna do, Jen? What are they gonna do? Who’s gonna come get us?”

“I don’t know,” she replied, laughing. “Cut us off? I’m not sure. You were quoting somebody. But they’ve been quite displeased and mad at McCarthy. They have been trying to me his life difficult, his job difficult.”

