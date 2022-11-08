‘I Didn’t Say That!’ Sunny Hostin Accuses Alyssa Farah Griffin of Twisting Her White Women and Roaches Comment In Heated Exchange on ‘The View’

Sunny Hostin vehemently defended herself on Tuesday after conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chastised her for a recent comment that went viral in right-wing media, which Hostin claimed was taken out of context.

“Last week you called white Republican women cockroaches,” said Farah Griffin, kicking off the tense exchange that followed.

“I didn’t,” retorted Hostin as the two began speaking over each other.

“Like cockroaches,” Farah Griffin can be heard clarifying in the crosstalk.

“Let me answer that,” Hostin said, as the two continued to spar.

“Here is what I’m going to ask you to do!” Whoopi Goldberg loudly interjected. “I am going to ask you to tone it down a bit because I can’t hear anything you are saying,” Goldberg adds as the other two hosts pause their arguing.

“She said I called white women roaches,” replied Hostin as Goldberg told her to respond.

“My mother is a white woman, so I would say that first,” Hostin continued.

“Go ahead,” said Goldberg.

“Second of all, what I used was a metaphor, really more a simile,” Hostin continued, adding:

What I said white women, Republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting Republican. That is like roaches voting for raid. Now, by the way, that wasn’t my joke. Let me finish. That wasn’t my joke. That was John Leguizamo’s joke as a joke that I’ve used on this show a few weeks ago, let me finish, rhetoric referring to Latinos and no one had anything to say about it.

“The last thing I’ll say is I continued by saying, ‘Do they want to be in Gilead?’ Do they want to lose their rights, their vote?” Hostin continued, as Farah Griffin tried to make her point.

“I’m trying to make you consider,” Farah Griffin could be heard saying, as Hostin spoke over her and accused her of “twisting” her remark.

Goldberg eventually jumped back in, frustrated as the show again devolved into a heated argument.

“We are going to break,” Goldberg said, ending the segment.

Watch the clip above via ABC

