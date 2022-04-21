Tucker Carlson reacted on Thursday night to the news that CNN+ will shutter at the end of April just over a month after it launched. The host took a dig at his former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace.

Carlson discussed the expensive debacle with Charlie Gasparino, who tweeted in March that CNN+ employees were “bracing for layoffs.”

Breaking: @CNNplus employees bracing for layoffs possibly as soon as May amid projections of lackluster sales of new streaming channel; CNN employees say new streaming channel could be merged into larger @discoveryplus as early as May unless subscriptions pick up 130 @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2022

CNN denied the report at the time, but Gasparino turned out to be correct (though he actually overstated how the long mess would take to unfold).

“The interesting thing here I think, Tucker, is why they ever thought this thing was ever gonna work,” Gasparino told the host. “Think about it, CNN’s programming – and I have friends over there, they have a political point of view. It kind of matches what the Biden administration is doing. The Biden administration’s approval ratings are very low. Ok, that’s gonna hurt their ratings. Then you throw on top of that, a foray into streaming. Streaming’s a difficult business.”

As Gasparino, spoke the chyron read, “Nobody signed up to watch Mike Wallace’s son,” referring to Chris Wallace’s late father and longtime reporter.

The guest then mocked the short-lived programs on the platform, including Jake Tapper’s Book Club and Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper.

“They got some blowhard from NYU, Scott Galloway, talking about tech. I don’t understand why people would tune into this guy, and I guess, Chris Wallace,” Gasparino continued. “I’m sure he’s very good at his job. I don’t watch him much. I didn’t watch him much when he was on our network.”

Carlson laughed.

“I’m with you, man,” said the host and the two enjoyed a chuckle.

“That’s not gonna sell it,” Gasparino added.

