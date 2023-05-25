‘I Don’t Fully Know What He Means’: Lara Trump Unclear on Father-in-Law’s ‘Red Button’ Swipe at DeSantis

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Thursday asked Lara Trump to weigh in on one of the more controversial reactions her father-in-law, Donald Trump, had on Wednesday night to Ron DeSantis’s glitch-riddled presidential campaign launch on Twitter.

MacCallum noted DeSantis had a “pretty rocky” start to his Twitter Spaces event. “You couldn’t hear anyone for the first 20 minutes or so.”

“And one of the things that the former president tweeted [sic] out was this. He said, ‘Ron, my red button is bigger, better, stronger, and working.’ And then he put ‘truth’ in caps, exclamation mark. ‘Yours does not for my conversation with Kim Jong-un of North Korea, soon to become my friend.’ Do you know what the former president meant by that?” MacCallum asked.

“Well, I haven’t talked to him, Martha, necessarily about that tweet or that Truth, rather. But, and so no, I don’t fully know what he means,” Lara Trump replied, adding:

I assume he means that Truth Social was working and that Twitter clearly wasn’t and that maybe it was a bit of a mistake. When you have such a hyped up rollout to your presidential campaign to try something new, I guess you got to give Ron DeSantis credit for that. But at the end of the day, I think people are going to look at this race. They know who’s a tested leader. They know who brought us prosperity and that America was working under Donald Trump. I think they want to get back to that now more than ever.

“All right. Well, as we said, the new Fox polls show a huge spread and Donald Trump in the lead at 53, Ron DeSantis in the twenties, and everybody else sort of trailing off that low percentage numbers after that,” MacCallum concluded and thanked Lara Trump for coming on.

Trump’s “bigger, better, stronger and working” post was widely mocked in the media. The New York Post ran a headline saying, “Trump panned over bizarre ‘Red Button’ and Kim Jong Un comments in response to DeSantis’ 2024 launch.” The Post quoted a tweet from Paula Bolyard, managing editor of PJMedia, saying, “Someone needs to check Trump’s meds. Is he taking the same old-people pills Biden is taking? Does Trump think GOP voters want him to be buddies with Kim Jung-un? What a hot mess he’s become.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

